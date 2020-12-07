UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IHC Dismisses Notification For Formation Of Cabinet Committee On Privatization

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 07th December 2020 | 07:20 PM

IHC dismisses notification for formation of cabinet committee on privatization

ISLAMABAD, Dec 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday turned down the notification regarding formation of cabinet committee on privatization and declared that the advisors to the prime minister couldn't be part of it.

In a short order, the court said that the formation of cabinet committee on privatization was against the rules and procedure. Advisor the the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Abdul Hafeez Sheikh couldn't head the committee under the law, it further said.

The court also declared the inclusion of PM's advisor on commerce, trade and investment, and advisor on trade in the committee as illegal while dismissing the notification dated April 25, 2019 pertaining to formation of it.

A division bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Ghulam Azam Qambrani announced the judgment which was reserved at last hearing after conclusion of arguments from both sides at large. The above petition was filed by the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N)'s lawmaker Barrister Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha.

The petition had stated that participation of un-elected people in the cabinet committee on privatization was illegal and prayed the court to dismiss the notification.

The plea said that advisors don't take oath under the constitution, therefore, they are not custodians of constitution and democracy.

Related Topics

Hearing Prime Minister Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Democracy April 2019 Commerce Islamabad High Court From Cabinet Court Abdul Hafeez Sheikh

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Police and ADDA launch AI system for aut ..

38 minutes ago

OIC Secretary General Participates in the Seventh ..

1 hour ago

Man beaten by Maryam Nawaz’s guards for touching ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Customs displays eight advanced technologica ..

2 hours ago

Ajman Free Zone introduces new packages for IT com ..

2 hours ago

The most favorite areas of PM in Pakistan

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.