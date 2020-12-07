IHC dismisses notification for formation of cabinet committee on privatization

ISLAMABAD, Dec 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday turned down the notification regarding formation of cabinet committee on privatization and declared that the advisors to the prime minister couldn't be part of it.

In a short order, the court said that the formation of cabinet committee on privatization was against the rules and procedure. Advisor the the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Abdul Hafeez Sheikh couldn't head the committee under the law, it further said.

The court also declared the inclusion of PM's advisor on commerce, trade and investment, and advisor on trade in the committee as illegal while dismissing the notification dated April 25, 2019 pertaining to formation of it.

A division bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Ghulam Azam Qambrani announced the judgment which was reserved at last hearing after conclusion of arguments from both sides at large. The above petition was filed by the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N)'s lawmaker Barrister Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha.

The petition had stated that participation of un-elected people in the cabinet committee on privatization was illegal and prayed the court to dismiss the notification.

The plea said that advisors don't take oath under the constitution, therefore, they are not custodians of constitution and democracy.