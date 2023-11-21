IHC dismisses notification for jail trial of PTI chairman

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday accepted the intra court appeal of PTI chairman and terminated the notification of his jail trial in the cipher case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2023) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday accepted the intra court appeal of PTI chairman and terminated the notification of his jail trial in the cipher case.

An IHC bench comprising Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb and Justice Saman Rafat Imtiaz announced the verdict which was earlier reserved after hearing arguments from two sides.

The verdict said that the notification for the jail trial after the approval of Federal Cabinet on November 13 could not be applied from the past on the trial court’s proceedings.

It noted hat the jail trial could be conducted only in the extraordinary situations and it could be open or in-camera as per the law.

The court, however, declared the appointment of special judge in the cipher case as in accordance with the law.

Earlier during hearing, the petitioner’s lawyer Salman Akram Raja giving arguments said that there was a mechanism for the jail trial. "The judge has to issue a clear order for it and then the Federal Government gives its approval on the request of chief commissioner," he added.

He said that if the Federal Government took approval from the Federal Cabinet for jail trial then it was necessary to inform the high court. In the instant case there was no approval of the Federal Cabinet before the November 12.

The lawyer said that now the Federal Cabinet had given the approval for the jail trial of PTI chairman, but there was no basic judicial order about it. The trial court’s judge wrote last letter to the Law Ministry on November 8, but that did not have the status of a judicial order.

The trial was shifted to jail after hearing of August 16, he said.

Justice Miangul Hassan said that the IHC Registrar had told that the process of appointing a judge was initiated by the IHC and the trial court judge also informed the IHC before the jail hearing.

Attorney General for Pakistan Mansoor Usman Awan said that the jail trial of the cipher case was an open trial. It was true that in the past, the families of the accused were not allowed to watch the jail trial, the reason being that the room available to the court for the trial in the jail was very limited, he added.

He said that now the single bench had also passed an order in that regard and there was also a judicial order of the trial court judge regarding the jail trial. The order sheet stated that if the trial was conducted in jail, it would be a judicial order. However, guidelines would be followed for open trial, he added.

Previously, the single member bench had terminated the appeal of PTI chairman, who challenged the trial court's verdict for jail trial.