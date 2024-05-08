IHC Dismisses Notification Of Declaring Bushra Bibi's Residence As Sub-jail
Sumaira FH Published May 08, 2024 | 10:13 PM
The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on on Wednesday terminated the notification pertaining to shifting of Bushra Bibi to Banigala house while declaring it as sub-jail and ordered to shift her to Adiala Jail
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on on Wednesday terminated the notification pertaining to shifting of Bushra Bibi to Banigala house while declaring it as sub-jail and ordered to shift her to Adiala Jail.
Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb announced the verdict on the petition moved by wife of PTI founder. The court dismissed the notification of Chief Commissioner Islamabad and declared it against the law.
It may be mentioned here that the jail administration has adopted the stance that Bushra Bibi was shifted to Banigala due to security and capacity issue in the jail. The court has reserved its judgment last week into the matter.
Bushra Bibi has challenged the notification and prayed the court to shift her to the Adiala Jail. The Chief Commissioner ICT has issued the notification on January 31, after the trial court announced sentence to PTI founder and his wife in irregular marriage case.
