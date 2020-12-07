IHC dismisses petition against appointments of 15 special assistants to PM

ISLAMABAD, Dec 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday dismissed a petition challenging the appointments of 15 special assistants to the Prime Minister.

A division bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Ghulam Azam Qambrani announced the judgment on the case filed by a journalist Farrukh Nawaz Bhatti.

The court had reserved the verdict on September 9, after concluding arguments from the respondents and petitioners.

The court would issue detailed written order later.