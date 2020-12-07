IHC Dismisses Petition Against Appointments Of 15 Special Assistants To PM
Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 07th December 2020 | 06:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, Dec 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday dismissed a petition challenging the appointments of 15 special assistants to the Prime Minister.
A division bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Ghulam Azam Qambrani announced the judgment on the case filed by a journalist Farrukh Nawaz Bhatti.
The court had reserved the verdict on September 9, after concluding arguments from the respondents and petitioners.
The court would issue detailed written order later.