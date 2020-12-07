UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IHC Dismisses Petition Against Appointments Of 15 Special Assistants To PM

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 07th December 2020 | 06:20 PM

IHC dismisses petition against appointments of 15 special assistants to PM

ISLAMABAD, Dec 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday dismissed a petition challenging the appointments of 15 special assistants to the Prime Minister.

A division bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Ghulam Azam Qambrani announced the judgment on the case filed by a journalist Farrukh Nawaz Bhatti.

The court had reserved the verdict on September 9, after concluding arguments from the respondents and petitioners.

The court would issue detailed written order later.

Related Topics

Prime Minister September Islamabad High Court From Court

Recent Stories

OIC Secretary General Participates in the Seventh ..

29 minutes ago

Man beaten by Maryam Nawaz’s guards for touching ..

36 minutes ago

Dubai Customs displays eight advanced technologica ..

52 minutes ago

Ajman Free Zone introduces new packages for IT com ..

55 minutes ago

The most favorite areas of PM in Pakistan

57 minutes ago

Discouraging private LNG imports resulting in heav ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.