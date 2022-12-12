UrduPoint.com

IHC Dismisses Petition Against Bara Kahu Bypass Project

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 12, 2022 | 06:00 PM

IHC dismisses petition against Bara Kahu bypass project

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday dismissed a petition against the Bara Kahu bypass project and allowed the continuation of work on it.

The court also withdrew its stay order against the project work to the extent of Quaid e Azam University Islamabad.

Justice Mian Gul Hassan Aurangzeb announced the verdict which was reserved on the last hearing after listening to arguments from the respondents.

The petition was filed by the professors of the said university.

It stated that the project would have effects on the educational activities in the university.

However, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) adopted the stance that it had given alternate land to the university. The civic body could introduce the project with regard to the public interest.

However, the residents of Murree also prayed the court to dismiss the petition as the project was long awaited and it would benefit the residents and tourists as well.

Related Topics

Hearing Islamabad Quaid E Azam Murree Islamabad High Court Capital Development Authority From Court

Recent Stories

The Islamic Advisory Group Holds its Ninth Meeting ..

The Islamic Advisory Group Holds its Ninth Meeting at OIC General Secretariat in ..

2 minutes ago
 Before 2022 Comes to a Close, realme’s Last Sale ..

Before 2022 Comes to a Close, realme’s Last Sale of the Year Goes Live

2 minutes ago
 PM reiterates Pakistan's unflinching support to pe ..

PM reiterates Pakistan's unflinching support to people of IIOJK, Palestine

15 minutes ago
 Assassination attempt on Imran Khan: Prime Suspect ..

Assassination attempt on Imran Khan: Prime Suspect handed over to police on ten- ..

1 hour ago
 LCCI holds condolence reference for S.M. Muneer

LCCI holds condolence reference for S.M. Muneer

1 hour ago
 "Trolling is news to me," reacts Armeena Khan

"Trolling is news to me," reacts Armeena Khan

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.