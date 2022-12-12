IHC dismisses petition against Bara Kahu bypass project

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday dismissed a petition against the Bara Kahu bypass project and allowed the continuation of work on it.

The court also withdrew its stay order against the project work to the extent of Quaid e Azam University Islamabad.

Justice Mian Gul Hassan Aurangzeb announced the verdict which was reserved on the last hearing after listening to arguments from the respondents.

The petition was filed by the professors of the said university.

It stated that the project would have effects on the educational activities in the university.

However, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) adopted the stance that it had given alternate land to the university. The civic body could introduce the project with regard to the public interest.

However, the residents of Murree also prayed the court to dismiss the petition as the project was long awaited and it would benefit the residents and tourists as well.