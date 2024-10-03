Open Menu

IHC Dismisses Petition Against CEC's Appointment

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 03, 2024 | 08:07 PM

IHC dismisses petition against CEC's appointment

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday dismissed a petition challenging the appointment of Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja declaring it non-maintainable

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday dismissed a petition challenging the appointment of Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja declaring it non-maintainable.

IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq, who heard the case filed by filed by PTI leader Akram Khan Bari, observed that Mr Raja had retired from government service before his appointment as CEC.

The petitioner claimed that Sikandar Sultan Raja was a serving bureaucrat when he was appointed against the key post.

Citing judicial verdicts, he pleaded that a serving bureaucrat could not be appointed against the instant post. Only a retired Grade-22 officer or the top court’s serving or retired judges were eligible for the post, he added.

The chief justice asked the petitioner to satisfy the court as he had not attached any relevant material to prove his case.

The petitioner replied that he had taken information from the website of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The ECP's lawyer on the occasion presented the retirement notification of Sikandar Sultan Raja before his appointment as CEC. Mr Raja was appointed as Chief Election Commissioner on January 24, 2020 while he retired from service in November 2019, he said.

After hearing arguments, the court reserved the verdict and later nullified the case.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Chief Justice Chief Election Commissioner Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Election Commission Of Pakistan Bari January November 2019 2020 Islamabad High Court Post From Government Top Court

Recent Stories

Bushra Bibi moves IHC for post-arrest bail

Bushra Bibi moves IHC for post-arrest bail

2 minutes ago
 RWMC's Dengue Week underway

RWMC's Dengue Week underway

2 minutes ago
 IHC clubs identical petitions against ban on un-ap ..

IHC clubs identical petitions against ban on un-approved protests

2 minutes ago
 Cannabis cultivation destroyed in different areas

Cannabis cultivation destroyed in different areas

43 seconds ago
 DIG Hazara orders crackdown on fugitives in region

DIG Hazara orders crackdown on fugitives in region

45 seconds ago
 RTI, voice for voiceless: DD Communication

RTI, voice for voiceless: DD Communication

47 seconds ago
Nawabshah Medical University students visit NDF Re ..

Nawabshah Medical University students visit NDF Rehabilitation Center

3 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz expresses delight over productive discu ..

PM Shehbaz expresses delight over productive discussions with Malaysian PM

3 minutes ago
 ATC maintains non-bailable arrest warrants of Gand ..

ATC maintains non-bailable arrest warrants of Gandapur

3 minutes ago
 2 children killed, 1 girl injured in Mansehra wall ..

2 children killed, 1 girl injured in Mansehra wall collapse

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Malaysia business communities sign 4 MoU ..

Pakistan, Malaysia business communities sign 4 MoUs to boost trade relations

7 minutes ago
 Malaria outbreaks in Mirpurkhas

Malaria outbreaks in Mirpurkhas

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan