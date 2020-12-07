IHC dismisses petition against DG CAA

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Dec 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday dismissed a petition filed against the appointment of director general Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and declared it non-maintainable.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah, hearing the case remarked that the court had given orders for appointment of DG CAA then how the petitioner could seek contempt of court proceedings in such appointment.

The court said the appointment had been made after two years on the key post, why the court should hear this case.

The non appointment of DG CAA for two years had affected the performance of department, the bench remarked The chief justice said that the petitioner should be careful next time otherwise he would be imposed heavy fine.

This case didn't fall in contempt of court, Justice Minallah said.

After this, the court dismissed the case.