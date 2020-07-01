IHC dismisses petition against increase in petroleum prices

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday dismissed a petition against recent increase in petrol products prices in the country by the government.

Chief Justice ICT, Athar Minallah, hearing the case, issued the verdict which stated that the court could not interfere into the affairs of executive.

The court said that one should not doubt on their elected representatives and their intentions. The order said that court's interference could affect policies and steps of government to deal with economic crisis.

The bench issued seven pages judgment on a petition moved by leader Jamat e Islami, Mian Aslam regarding the above matter.

The order stated that it was authority of the government to fix prices of petroleum products in the country. The prices were set keeping in view economic problems and market situation, it further said.

It stated that it could not be assumed that the elected representatives could invite public annoyance by increasing oil and petroleum prices without any reason. The government was aware with the problems of people, it said.

The petitioner had stated in his plea that prices were increased without summary of Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA). The petitioner prayed before the court to set aside the notification regarding price increase in petroleum products.