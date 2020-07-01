UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IHC Dismisses Petition Against Increase In Petroleum Prices

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 05:40 PM

IHC dismisses petition against increase in petroleum prices

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday dismissed a petition against recent increase in petrol products prices in the country by the government.

Chief Justice ICT, Athar Minallah, hearing the case, issued the verdict which stated that the court could not interfere into the affairs of executive.

The court said that one should not doubt on their elected representatives and their intentions. The order said that court's interference could affect policies and steps of government to deal with economic crisis.

The bench issued seven pages judgment on a petition moved by leader Jamat e Islami, Mian Aslam regarding the above matter.

The order stated that it was authority of the government to fix prices of petroleum products in the country. The prices were set keeping in view economic problems and market situation, it further said.

It stated that it could not be assumed that the elected representatives could invite public annoyance by increasing oil and petroleum prices without any reason. The government was aware with the problems of people, it said.

The petitioner had stated in his plea that prices were increased without summary of Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA). The petitioner prayed before the court to set aside the notification regarding price increase in petroleum products.

Related Topics

Hearing Petrol Oil And Gas Regulatory Authority Oil Price Market Islamabad High Court Government Court

Recent Stories

We move towards a human rights apocalypse in IOJK: ..

33 minutes ago

NA discusses future of archives post-COVID-19

46 minutes ago

OIC Calls for Resumption of Negotiations on GERDto ..

48 minutes ago

Big-serving Murray upbeat as he plans for return

12 minutes ago

'One-window facility introduces in Rawalpindi for ..

12 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2019 20) 01 July 2020

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.