UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IHC Dismisses Petition Against Pakistan Team's Poor Performance In World Cup

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 6 seconds ago Mon 24th June 2019 | 12:31 PM

IHC dismisses petition against Pakistan team's poor performance in world cup

IHC judge Justice Athar Minallah held the hearing on the petition filed against the Pakistan team on Monday.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 24th June, 2019) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has rejected a petition regarding the poor performance of national cricket team in ICC World Cup 2019.

IHC judge Justice Athar Minallah held the hearing on the petition filed against the Pakistan team on Monday.

The petitioner, Bilal Farooq Alvi, appeared before the court with his lawyer Syed Asad Abbas.

During the hearing, the counsel for the petitioner stated that the Pakistan Cricket board (PCB) and the selection committee have failed. They requested the court to allow proceedings against the respondents.

They demanded that a fact finding mission be made over grouping in the World Cup team.

The court however rejected the petition.

A petition was filed in the IHC against the worst performance and selection process of Pakistan Cricket Team during the ICC 2019 world cup.

The petitioner took the plea that PM Imran Khan called some players of the team "Railo Katta".

News of grouping in the team by Shoaib Malik is common but despite all this, his selection is beyond comprehension. The petitioner prayed that court should seek procedure of team selection from selection committee and also issue orders to PM for taking action against selection committee.

He further said that a fact-finding commission should be constituted upon news of grouping within Pakistani cricket team.

Shoaib Akhtar, Rashid Latif and Muhammad Waseem should be summoned for court assistance.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Cricket Imran Khan World Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) ICC Poor Rashid Shoaib Malik Cuban Peso 2019 Islamabad High Court All From Court

Recent Stories

Sindh govt imposed 5% tax on online taxi service, ..

12 minutes ago

US slams India for restricted religious freedom

26 minutes ago

Magnitude 7.3 Quake Strikes Off Indonesian Coast - ..

23 minutes ago

Opposition cry foul over Mauritania ruling party v ..

23 minutes ago

Khushab included in phase-1 of new Pakistan housin ..

25 minutes ago

Killer of Farishta in custody of law: Informatio ..

25 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.