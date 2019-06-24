(@mahnoorsheikh03)

IHC judge Justice Athar Minallah held the hearing on the petition filed against the Pakistan team on Monday.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 24th June, 2019) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has rejected a petition regarding the poor performance of national cricket team in ICC World Cup 2019.

IHC judge Justice Athar Minallah held the hearing on the petition filed against the Pakistan team on Monday.

The petitioner, Bilal Farooq Alvi, appeared before the court with his lawyer Syed Asad Abbas.

During the hearing, the counsel for the petitioner stated that the Pakistan Cricket board (PCB) and the selection committee have failed. They requested the court to allow proceedings against the respondents.

They demanded that a fact finding mission be made over grouping in the World Cup team.

The court however rejected the petition.

A petition was filed in the IHC against the worst performance and selection process of Pakistan Cricket Team during the ICC 2019 world cup.

The petitioner took the plea that PM Imran Khan called some players of the team "Railo Katta".

News of grouping in the team by Shoaib Malik is common but despite all this, his selection is beyond comprehension. The petitioner prayed that court should seek procedure of team selection from selection committee and also issue orders to PM for taking action against selection committee.

He further said that a fact-finding commission should be constituted upon news of grouping within Pakistani cricket team.

Shoaib Akhtar, Rashid Latif and Muhammad Waseem should be summoned for court assistance.