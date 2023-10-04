IHC dismisses petition against property tycoon

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday dismissed a petition seeking investigations against a property tycoon pertaining to a scam of worth 190 million pounds

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb heard the petition, filed by a citizen Per Muhammad Ashraf Rasool through his

lawyer.

Petitioner’s counsel adopted the stance that as per the National Crime Agency (NCA) Britain, the property tycoon had kept the transaction of 190 million Pounds as secret. It was quite possible that the secret transaction also had violated the tax laws, he said.

It said that a detailed investigation was required pertaining to the assets of property tycoon and his son as the matter of money laundering and tax related to public interest.

After hearing arguments, the court terminated the case while declaring it not maintainable.