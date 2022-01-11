IHC dismisses petition seeking disqualification of PM Khan

(@FahadShabbir)

CJ Athar Minallah rejects plea moved by a local citizen Fidaullah against Prime Minister Imran Khan, holding that it is not maintainable.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 11th, 2022) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday dismissed for being non-maintainable a petition seeking disqualification of Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan.

Fidaullah, a local citizen, had filed the petition and sought disqualification of PM Khan over his statement that 16 MNAs sold their votes in the Senate elections. The petitioner said that Sheikh Rasheed also admitted and stated that action cannot be taken against them [MNAs].

He pleaded with the court to declare PM Khan disqualified over his confession. However, at the initial hearing of the plea, IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah dismissed it and held that t was not maintainable.

CJ Minallah directed the petitioner to ask MNA of his constituency to file a petition in this context. The Islamabad High Court in 2019 rejected a petition seeking disqualification of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The petitioner in plea had submitted that PM Khan concealed information pertaining to his daughter in the election 2018 nomination papers and submitted a false declaration and affidavit explaining why his nomination to be a candidate or Member of Parliament should not be rejected. He had asked the court to disqualify PM Khan.