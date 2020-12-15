IHC dismisses petition seeking probe on allegations of Kissinger

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday dismissed a petition seeking an investigation on statements of former American Secretary of State Henry Kissinger pertaining to the 1971 state affairs in her book.

The court declared the petition as non maintainable while rejecting it.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah, hearing the case, remarked that the security and stability of our country were no as weak as it could be affected by just a book.

The court said that there was a Parliament which was responsible to view such matters and it didn't come under court's domain.

The court asked the petitioner to approach the elected member of his constituency as he could raise the matter to the house.

After this, the court dismissed the case declaring it non maintainable.

It may be mentioned here that a citizen Malik Mushtaq Ahmed had moved the petition and adopted the stance that Henry Kissinger had given controversial statement in her book that should be probed under a commission.