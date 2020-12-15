UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IHC Dismisses Petition Seeking Probe On Allegations Of Kissinger

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 07:20 PM

IHC dismisses petition seeking probe on allegations of Kissinger

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday dismissed a petition seeking an investigation on statements of former American Secretary of State Henry Kissinger pertaining to the 1971 state affairs in her book.

The court declared the petition as non maintainable while rejecting it.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah, hearing the case, remarked that the security and stability of our country were no as weak as it could be affected by just a book.

The court said that there was a Parliament which was responsible to view such matters and it didn't come under court's domain.

The court asked the petitioner to approach the elected member of his constituency as he could raise the matter to the house.

After this, the court dismissed the case declaring it non maintainable.

It may be mentioned here that a citizen Malik Mushtaq Ahmed had moved the petition and adopted the stance that Henry Kissinger had given controversial statement in her book that should be probed under a commission.

Related Topics

Hearing Parliament May Islamabad High Court Court

Recent Stories

Zaki Nusseibeh, Indian Ambassador discuss scientif ..

11 minutes ago

SEC reviews Sharjah Government 2021 general budget

26 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler amends Decree on SRTI Park ‘Free Z ..

26 minutes ago

Mubadala to invest in Asper’s AED 2.1 billion Do ..

57 minutes ago

ADNOC to boost in-country value to support post-Co ..

1 hour ago

Realme launches 64MP Ultra-Nightscape camera phone ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.