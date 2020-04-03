IHC dismisses petition seeking public issues redressal due to lockdown

Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday dismissed a petition seeking redressal of issues being faced by citizens due to lockdown in the wake of coronavirus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday dismissed a petition seeking redressal of issues being faced by citizens due to lockdown in the wake of coronavirus.

The court Thursday reserved its verdict over the maintainability of the plea and it was announced this day.

The plea was filed by Advocate Abdul Rehman.

The verdict said COVID-19 was a global issue and keeping in view the sensitivity of the situation, the court may not interfere in state's policy.

The verdict said the state's resources were limited and it was people's responsibility to look after themselves and help each other instead of creating new conflicts.