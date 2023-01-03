IHC dismisses petition seeking registration of political party

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) dismissed a petition seeking orders to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for the registration of a new political party with the name of 'Muslim League Pakistan'.

The court terminated the petition after declaring it as non-maintainable.

Justice Baber Sattar of IHC heard the case filed by a citizen Sohail Asghar Awan regarding the matter. Petitioner's counsel Ghulam Muhammad Khan appeared before the court and adopted the stance that the ECP had refused to register the political party of his client on his application.

He said that the constitution of the party was also amended on the instructions of ECP but still it waiting for registration. The lawyer said that it was the basic right of his client under Article 45 of the constitution to register his party.

He further said that there were several political parties already registered with the name of Muslim League. At this, Justice Baber Sattar said that it could be the main reason for not registration of the party to avoid confusion of the voters.

After hearing arguments, the court declared the petition as not admissible.