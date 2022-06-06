UrduPoint.com

IHC Dismisses Plea Against Advertisements About PM's Turkey Visit

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 06, 2022 | 05:40 PM

IHC dismisses plea against advertisements about PM's Turkey visit

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday dismissed a petition challenging the issuance of advertisements in media in line of Prime Minister's recent visit to Turkey.

The court said that the both countries had strong diplomatic relations. The peoples of the two countries had also been demonstrating brotherhood.

The decision said that the court had deeply viewed the advertisement published before the visit of the Prime Minister, adding that the ads were related to the pleasant relations between Pakistan and Turkey.

The court said that the picture of president of Turkey had also been published in advertisements. It further said there was no such material which showed any self-admiration.

The order said that it was not an attempt of self promotion rather it was a practice to pay homage to special terms between the two countries.

The court said that it expected that the government would issue advertisements through public funds in line of the observations of the top court.

This court could not interfere into the affairs of Parliament. Therefore, the petition was not maintainable.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah announced the decision on plea filed by Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI)'s Leader Ali Nawaz Awan.

The petition claimed that millions of rupees from public money were spent for advertisements regarding the Prime Minister's visit to Turkey, which it stated was a wrong act.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Turkey Parliament Visit Money Islamabad High Court Media From Government Top Million Court

Recent Stories

WI Squad reaches Multan for three-match ODI series

WI Squad reaches Multan for three-match ODI series

8 minutes ago
 German FM to arrive in Islamabad tomorrow on two-d ..

German FM to arrive in Islamabad tomorrow on two-day official visit

23 minutes ago
 Arab man sends marriage proposal to Amber Heard

Arab man sends marriage proposal to Amber Heard

2 hours ago
 Shot on vivo X80 — ‘Imtehan’ under Hamza Lar ..

Shot on vivo X80 — ‘Imtehan’ under Hamza Lari’s Direction Officially Rel ..

2 hours ago
 Salman Khan's security tightened after threat lett ..

Salman Khan's security tightened after threat letter

2 hours ago
 Govt plans to increase tax on income through socia ..

Govt plans to increase tax on income through social media

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.