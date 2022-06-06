(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday dismissed a petition challenging the issuance of advertisements in media in line of Prime Minister's recent visit to Turkey.

The court said that the both countries had strong diplomatic relations. The peoples of the two countries had also been demonstrating brotherhood.

The decision said that the court had deeply viewed the advertisement published before the visit of the Prime Minister, adding that the ads were related to the pleasant relations between Pakistan and Turkey.

The court said that the picture of president of Turkey had also been published in advertisements. It further said there was no such material which showed any self-admiration.

The order said that it was not an attempt of self promotion rather it was a practice to pay homage to special terms between the two countries.

The court said that it expected that the government would issue advertisements through public funds in line of the observations of the top court.

This court could not interfere into the affairs of Parliament. Therefore, the petition was not maintainable.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah announced the decision on plea filed by Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI)'s Leader Ali Nawaz Awan.

The petition claimed that millions of rupees from public money were spent for advertisements regarding the Prime Minister's visit to Turkey, which it stated was a wrong act.