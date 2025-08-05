(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday dismissed a petition against the verdict of NAB court in which it ordered to auction the properties owned by Bahria Town.

The court also withdrew its stay orders issued on April 15 and June 4, against the judgment of trial court and allowed the execution of the order.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Sardar Sarfraz Dogar announced the verdict which was reserved last day after hearing arguments from the respondents. The written order said that all the petitions of Bahria Town against the auction of properties are rejected.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Sarfaraz Dogar issued a short written decision consisting of one page.