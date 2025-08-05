Open Menu

IHC Dismisses Plea Against Auction Of Bahria Town's Properties

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 05, 2025 | 08:03 PM

IHC dismisses plea against auction of Bahria Town's properties

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday dismissed a petition against the verdict of NAB court in which it ordered to auction the properties owned by Bahria Town

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday dismissed a petition against the verdict of NAB court in which it ordered to auction the properties owned by Bahria Town.

The court also withdrew its stay orders issued on April 15 and June 4, against the judgment of trial court and allowed the execution of the order.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Sardar Sarfraz Dogar announced the verdict which was reserved last day after hearing arguments from the respondents. The written order said that all the petitions of Bahria Town against the auction of properties are rejected.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Sarfaraz Dogar issued a short written decision consisting of one page.

Recent Stories

Anti-dengue drive underway in Gujrat

Anti-dengue drive underway in Gujrat

3 minutes ago
 IHC dismisses plea against auction of Bahria Town' ..

IHC dismisses plea against auction of Bahria Town's properties

3 minutes ago
 The Punjab Food Authority(PFA) conducts crackdown ..

The Punjab Food Authority(PFA) conducts crackdown in Chiniot

3 minutes ago
 Kashmir solidarity rally held in Quetta on Youm-e- ..

Kashmir solidarity rally held in Quetta on Youm-e-Istehsal

3 minutes ago
 Pakistani exporters to gain direct market access t ..

Pakistani exporters to gain direct market access through ‘Pakistan Mart’ in ..

3 minutes ago
 Dr Zakir Naik stuns fans with thrilling bungee jum ..

Dr Zakir Naik stuns fans with thrilling bungee jump in Bali

9 minutes ago
Kashmir Exploitation Day observed in Southern KP w ..

Kashmir Exploitation Day observed in Southern KP with walks, ceremonies

6 minutes ago
 RPO visits Sargodha Safe City Project

RPO visits Sargodha Safe City Project

6 minutes ago
 Photo exhibition, protest rally organized in solid ..

Photo exhibition, protest rally organized in solidarity with Kashmir

6 minutes ago
 Trump signals tougher trade action against India, ..

Trump signals tougher trade action against India, issues 24-hour deadline

20 minutes ago
 Senator Rubina Khalid meets Sindh-based journalist ..

Senator Rubina Khalid meets Sindh-based journalists, shares new reforms and init ..

22 minutes ago
 Gold price decreases by Rs1, 500 per tola in Pakis ..

Gold price decreases by Rs1, 500 per tola in Pakistan

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan