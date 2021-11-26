IHC dismisses plea against Maryam Nawaz, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) :Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday dismissed a petition seeking contempt of court proceedings against Maryam Nawaz and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi declaring the case as non-maintainable.

The petitioner pleaded that the PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz and ex-prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbadi had tried to scandalise the judiciary through their statements against ex-chief justice Saqib Nisar.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case and dismissed it after listening arguments from the lawyer.