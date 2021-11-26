IHC Dismisses Plea Against Maryam Nawaz, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 26th November 2021 | 07:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) :Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday dismissed a petition seeking contempt of court proceedings against Maryam Nawaz and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi declaring the case as non-maintainable.
The petitioner pleaded that the PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz and ex-prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbadi had tried to scandalise the judiciary through their statements against ex-chief justice Saqib Nisar.
Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case and dismissed it after listening arguments from the lawyer.