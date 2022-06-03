UrduPoint.com

IHC Dismisses Plea Against PM

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 03, 2022 | 04:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday dismissed a contempt of court plea against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif while declaring the case non maintainable.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case filed by Kalsoom Khaliq Advocate.

The petition adopted the stance that cases had been registered against PTI worker in May 25, night while the top court had ordered to release them.

The chief justice remarked that the apex court had disposed of the matter. The lawyer said cases were registered in violation of orders.

The court asked the petitioner in which order the top court had stop the registration of cases. Whether you were arrested if not then how you are an affecttees, the court questioned.

After this, the court discussed the case.

