IHC dismisses plea against suspension of jail staff

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday dismissed a petition challenging the suspension of staff of Adiala Jail while declaring it non-maintainable.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah, during the course of hearing remarked that the court had no jurisdiction in this matter, adding that human rights violations in Adiala Jail were a big issue.

Petitioners' lawyer adopted the stance that the staff involved in misdealing the prisoners was spared and his innocent clients were suspended.

The chief justice remarked that the human rights commission was working on this matter on the directives of this court.