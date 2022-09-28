UrduPoint.com

IHC Dismisses Plea Against Suspension Of Jail Staff

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 28, 2022 | 04:50 PM

IHC dismisses plea against suspension of jail staff

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday dismissed a petition challenging the suspension of staff of Adiala Jail while declaring it non-maintainable.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah, during the course of hearing remarked that the court had no jurisdiction in this matter, adding that human rights violations in Adiala Jail were a big issue.

Petitioners' lawyer adopted the stance that the staff involved in misdealing the prisoners was spared and his innocent clients were suspended.

The chief justice remarked that the human rights commission was working on this matter on the directives of this court.

Related Topics

Hearing Chief Justice Jail Islamabad High Court Court

Recent Stories

Alleged audio between Imran Khan, Azam Khan on US ..

Alleged audio between Imran Khan, Azam Khan on US cypher storms into social medi ..

24 minutes ago
 "I would play on as Cypher exposed," reacts Imran ..

"I would play on as Cypher exposed," reacts Imran Khan to leaked audio

52 minutes ago
 World Rabies Day observed at UVAS

World Rabies Day observed at UVAS

1 hour ago
 Etisalat Delegation Visits PTA

Etisalat Delegation Visits PTA

1 hour ago
 Secretary-General Receives Chad’s Economy Minist ..

Secretary-General Receives Chad’s Economy Minister

1 hour ago
 Adeel Chishti Shares His experience with vivo Y55

Adeel Chishti Shares His experience with vivo Y55

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.