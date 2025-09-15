IHC Dismisses Plea For Commission On Siqib Nisar's Alleged Audio Leak
Umer Jamshaid Published September 15, 2025 | 06:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday dismissed the petition seeking formation of commission regarding alleged audio leak of former chief justice Saqib Nisar in Panama case decision.
The court dismissed the petition on the ground of non-pursuance. When the case was called in the court, no one appeared on behalf of the petitioner.
Justice Muhammad Asif dismissed the petition on the ground of non-adherence.
The alleged audio of former chief justice Saqib Nisar had surfaced in 2021. In the alleged audio, the former CJ was giving instructions regarding the Panama case decision.
Former Sindh High Court Bar President Salahuddin had filed a petition to form a commission on the alleged audio. Former Chief Justice IHC Athar Minallah had reserved the decision after arguments as the petition was admissible.
