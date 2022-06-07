IHC dismisses plea regarding appointment of NAB chairman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday dismissed a petition after declaring it non-maintainable regarding the process of appointment of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case filed by a citizen Chaudhry Muhammad Fahad.

The petitioner adopted the stance that the top court in its judgment of 2001 had ordered the government to introduce amendments in NAB ordinance regarding the appointment of NAB chairman.

It prayed the court to issue directives regarding changes in the process of appointment of NAB chairman. It also prayed the court to stop the appointment of NAB chairman without the consultation with Chief Justice of Pakistan.

The court dismissed the case after listening arguments of the lawyer.