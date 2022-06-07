UrduPoint.com

IHC Dismisses Plea Regarding Appointment Of NAB Chairman

Muhammad Irfan Published June 07, 2022 | 05:40 PM

IHC dismisses plea regarding appointment of NAB chairman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday dismissed a petition after declaring it non-maintainable regarding the process of appointment of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case filed by a citizen Chaudhry Muhammad Fahad.

The petitioner adopted the stance that the top court in its judgment of 2001 had ordered the government to introduce amendments in NAB ordinance regarding the appointment of NAB chairman.

It prayed the court to issue directives regarding changes in the process of appointment of NAB chairman. It also prayed the court to stop the appointment of NAB chairman without the consultation with Chief Justice of Pakistan.

The court dismissed the case after listening arguments of the lawyer.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Justice National Accountability Bureau Islamabad High Court Government Top Court

Recent Stories

Federal cabinet decides to restore weekly offs on ..

Federal cabinet decides to restore weekly offs on Saturdays

34 minutes ago
 Dr Mudussar Nawaz successfully defended his PhD th ..

Dr Mudussar Nawaz successfully defended his PhD thesis seminar on Ovum Pick-up & ..

55 minutes ago
 Cities witness up to 16 hours electricity load-she ..

Cities witness up to 16 hours electricity load-shedding

57 minutes ago
 Trying to figure out everything about the new HUAW ..

Trying to figure out everything about the new HUAWEI nova 9? Here are all the qu ..

1 hour ago
 Imam-ul-Haq excited over return of cricket to his ..

Imam-ul-Haq excited over return of cricket to his birthplace Multan

2 hours ago
 Careem wins ‘Best Transport Service’ award for ..

Careem wins ‘Best Transport Service’ award for 4 consecutive years at Pakist ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.