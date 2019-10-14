IHC dismisses plea seeking ban on statements, speeches of former PM Nawaz Sharif

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 14th October, 2019) Islamabad High Court (IHC) has dismissed the plea seeking ban on speeches and statements of former Prime Minister (PM) Nawaz Sharif.IHC took up the plea seeking ban on statements and speeches of former PM Nawaz Sharif for hearing on Monday.

During the course of hearing, court has dismissed the contempt of court plea pertaining to ban on the statements and speeches of former PM.Court has dismissed the plea upon not pursuing the case by the petitioner.Court had also issued a contempt of court notice to the former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was in Kot Lakhpat jail in Al Azizia case when three days before on October 11 NAB had arrested him in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case too.