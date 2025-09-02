IHC dismisses plea seeking conversion of Gurdwara into mosque

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday dismissed a petition seeking to convert Gurdwara

Kartarpur into a mosque.

The court terminated the case due to non-pursuance.

Justice Inaam Ameen Minhas heard the case wherein no one appeared on behalf of the

petitioner.

Several petitions of petitioner Bisma Noreen were also dismissed by the court.