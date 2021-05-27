UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IHC Dismisses Plea Seeking To Stop Barrister Ali Zafar's Investigation

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 04:19 PM

IHC dismisses plea seeking to stop Barrister Ali Zafar's investigation

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday dismissed a petition seeking to stop Barrister Ali Zafar from investigating Jahangir Tareen matter and declared the case non maintainable

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday dismissed a petition seeking to stop Barrister Ali Zafar from investigating Jahangir Tareen matter and declared the case non maintainable.

The chief justice remarked that what type of petitions people used to file to waste courts' time when the IHC had already thousands of pending cases.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case filed by a citizen Fahad Shahid regarding the above matter.

At the outset of hearing, the chief justice instructed the Deputy Attorney General Tayyab Shah assist the bench pertaining to the case after studying it.

The DAG adopted the stance that the petitioner was not an affected party in the subject.

He said that an irrelevant person couldn't file case in criminal matters.

The DAG said that the court shouldn't hear such strange and irrelevant cases.

Expressing displeasure, the chief justice remarked that what type of petitions the people used to file to waste courts time. Thousands of cases were already pending with IHC, Justice Minallah observed.

The chief justice further remarked that the criminal proceeding was going on in Lahore which didn't come under IHC's jurisdiction. How the common litigants would get justice if such type of petitions would be filed, he questioned.

After this, the court dismissed the case declaring it non maintainable.

Related Topics

Hearing Lahore Chief Justice Ali Zafar Criminals Islamabad High Court From Court

Recent Stories

Four drug peddlers held with narcotics

3 minutes ago

Stephen Hawking's office, archive to be preserved ..

3 minutes ago

UAE Land Forces Commander attends graduation cerem ..

52 minutes ago

Govt formulating policy to take stern action again ..

3 minutes ago

Macron Acknowledges France's Responsibility for 19 ..

3 minutes ago

Court to indict accused on June 24, in judge video ..

15 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.