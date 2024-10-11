ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday dismissed PTI leader Azam Swati’s petition after the details of the cases against him were submitted.

Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir heard the case regarding Swati's request for the details of the cases filed against him.

During the hearing, DSP Legal Sajid Cheema presented the Islamabad Police’s report, revealing that 12 cases are registered against Swati in various police stations of Islamabad.

The report also highlighted that Swati has been declared a court absconder in a 2014 case at Margalla police station, while he remains under investigation in other cases.

Following the submission of this report by the Federal police, the court dismissed Swati’s petition.