Open Menu

IHC Dismisses PTI Leader Azam Swati's Petition

Faizan Hashmi Published October 11, 2024 | 10:30 PM

IHC dismisses PTI Leader Azam Swati's petition

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday dismissed PTI leader Azam Swati’s petition after the details of the cases against him were submitted.

Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir heard the case regarding Swati's request for the details of the cases filed against him.

During the hearing, DSP Legal Sajid Cheema presented the Islamabad Police’s report, revealing that 12 cases are registered against Swati in various police stations of Islamabad.

The report also highlighted that Swati has been declared a court absconder in a 2014 case at Margalla police station, while he remains under investigation in other cases.

Following the submission of this report by the Federal police, the court dismissed Swati’s petition.

Related Topics

Hearing Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Police Police Station Islamabad High Court Court

Recent Stories

Chaudhry Salik Hussain is setting up revolutionary ..

Chaudhry Salik Hussain is setting up revolutionary measures in the Ministry of O ..

3 hours ago
 Infinix HOT 50 Series Leak Teases World’s Slimme ..

Infinix HOT 50 Series Leak Teases World’s Slimmest Smartphone Featuring Ultra- ..

7 hours ago
 IHC to take up plea for recovery of missing lawyer ..

IHC to take up plea for recovery of missing lawyer Intizar Panjotha

8 hours ago
 PCB constitutes new selection committee

PCB constitutes new selection committee

8 hours ago
 The Flagship Killer is Here: Can realme GT 6 Make ..

The Flagship Killer is Here: Can realme GT 6 Make a Mark in the Premium Smartpho ..

8 hours ago
 The arrival of the Saudi Minister of Investment an ..

The arrival of the Saudi Minister of Investment and the investment of investors ..

8 hours ago
“Will not forgive Amna Urooj,” says Khalil-ur- ..

“Will not forgive Amna Urooj,” says Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar

9 hours ago
 Pakistan women’s team set to face Australia in T ..

Pakistan women’s team set to face Australia in T20 World Cup

9 hours ago
 Russian, Chinese PMs to visit Pakistan next week

Russian, Chinese PMs to visit Pakistan next week

9 hours ago
 20 miners killed, seven others injured in rocket a ..

20 miners killed, seven others injured in rocket attack on Dukki coalmines

9 hours ago
 England beat Pakistan by an innings and 47 runs in ..

England beat Pakistan by an innings and 47 runs in the first Test

10 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 October 2024

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan