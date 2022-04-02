UrduPoint.com

IHC Dismisses PTI's Petition

Faizan Hashmi Published April 02, 2022 | 12:00 AM

IHC dismisses PTI's petition

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday dismissed a petition of Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaf (PTI) seeking to bar the Elections Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to share its some record in the foreign funding case with Akber S Baber.

Justice Mohsin Akhter Kayani announced the verdict which was reserved earlier after listening arguments from both sides.

The petitioner pleaded that complainant Akber S Baber should be allowed to argue his case based on the record which he had produced.

ECP's lawyer Khurram Shahzad stated that the scrutiny committee had submitted a final report to the ECP, which was made public.

PTI's counsel Anwar Mansoor Advocate said they had requested the ECP not to share the inquiry report as the ECP's action was an administrative act.

The administrative powers were not judicial in nature, he said.

The ECP, he said, was a constitutional institution responsible to conduct elections in the country. It was an independent department, that could set up even election tribunals which have judicial powers. However, the ECP was not itself a court.

He said the ECP should limit itself to the inquiry of foreign funding. The ECP had earlier dismissed the record produced by Akber S Baber and now it was taking further action on the documents collected by it from different sources. The ECP could not question Akber S. Baber about these documents.

After the arguments, the court had reserved its judgment and later dismissed the case.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Election Commission Of Pakistan Islamabad High Court From Share Court Foreign Funding Case

Recent Stories

Erdogan Calls Herzog to Condemn Latest Terrorist A ..

Erdogan Calls Herzog to Condemn Latest Terrorist Attacks in Israel - Tel Aviv

22 minutes ago
 Stocks wobble as solid US jobs data points to rate ..

Stocks wobble as solid US jobs data points to rate hike

23 minutes ago
 Italian Energy Company Eni Examines Gazprom's Noti ..

Italian Energy Company Eni Examines Gazprom's Notice on Ruble Payments for Gas

23 minutes ago
 Bulgarian Prosecution Accuses Russian Diplomat of ..

Bulgarian Prosecution Accuses Russian Diplomat of Espionage

42 minutes ago
 7 die, 3 injured in Kuchi road accident

7 die, 3 injured in Kuchi road accident

55 minutes ago
 Yemen's warring parties agree to 2-month truce: UN ..

Yemen's warring parties agree to 2-month truce: UN envoy

57 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.