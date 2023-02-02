UrduPoint.com

IHC Dismisses PTI’s Petition Challenging ECP’s Verdict In Prohibited Funding Case

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 02, 2023 | 08:25 PM

IHC dismisses PTI’s petition challenging ECP’s verdict in prohibited funding case

PTI Chief Imran Khan approached the court against ECP's notice in the Prohibited funding case.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 2nd, 2023) Islamabad High Court has dismissed PTI’s petition challenging the Election Commission of Pakistan’s verdict in the party’s prohibited funding case.

The short judgment was announced by a three-member larger bench comprising IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq, Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb and Justice Babar Sattar.

The PTI Chief moved the petition challenging the ECP notice issues to him in the prohibited funding case.

Meanwhile, Chief of Awami Muslim League Sheikh Rashid Ahmad's two day physical remand has been approved by Judicial Magistrate Islamabad.

Related Topics

Chief Justice Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Election Commission Of Pakistan Rashid Islamabad High Court Muslim

Recent Stories

Medlab Middle East 2023 to open next week in Dubai

Medlab Middle East 2023 to open next week in Dubai

14 minutes ago
 Emirates Health Services launches it Innovation St ..

Emirates Health Services launches it Innovation Strategy for 2023-2026

14 minutes ago
 PM inaugurates 3rd unit of Karachi Nuclear Power P ..

PM inaugurates 3rd unit of Karachi Nuclear Power Plant

24 minutes ago
 Putin Congratulates Russians on 80th Anniversary o ..

Putin Congratulates Russians on 80th Anniversary of Nazis Defeat in Battle of St ..

8 minutes ago
 Drug peddler awarded rigorous imprisonment in Atto ..

Drug peddler awarded rigorous imprisonment in Attock

8 minutes ago
 Police solve murder case of 10-year-old boy

Police solve murder case of 10-year-old boy

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.