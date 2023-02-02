IHC dismisses PTI’s petition challenging ECP’s verdict in prohibited funding case

(@Abdulla99267510)

PTI Chief Imran Khan approached the court against ECP's notice in the Prohibited funding case.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 2nd, 2023) Islamabad High Court has dismissed PTI’s petition challenging the Election Commission of Pakistan’s verdict in the party’s prohibited funding case.

The short judgment was announced by a three-member larger bench comprising IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq, Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb and Justice Babar Sattar.

The PTI Chief moved the petition challenging the ECP notice issues to him in the prohibited funding case.

Meanwhile, Chief of Awami Muslim League Sheikh Rashid Ahmad's two day physical remand has been approved by Judicial Magistrate Islamabad.