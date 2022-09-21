UrduPoint.com

IHC Dismisses Reference Against Ex-NAB Officials

Faizan Hashmi Published September 21, 2022 | 08:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday dismissed a NAB reference against its two former director generals and an investigation officer pertaining to misuse of powers.

An IHC bench comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq Khan heard the acquittal plea filed by two former DGs Subha Sadiq and Khurshid Bhinder, and deputy director Mirza Shafiq.

At the outset of hearing, the chief justice asked the NAB prosecutor to satisfy the bench regarding the merit of the reference. The prosecutor gave references of various court verdicts.

The chief justice remarked that the accused officers were blamed for misusing their powers, for which a case of misconduct could be framed against them instead of trying them for a crime under the NAB law.

The court said if no corruption was involved in their any decision then it was not a crime. In such case how a reference were prepared against the officers, it added.

NAB had no authority to defame the people, the court noted.

The chief justice observed that a defamation case should be lodged against the NAB chairman NAB, who had given approval for the reference.

The court subsequently dismissed the NAB reference against the ex-Bureau officials.

