IHC Dismisses Shibli Faraz, Kanwal Shauzab's Contempt Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 04, 2025 | 05:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday dismissed the contempt petitions of PTI leaders Shibli Faraz and Kanwal Shauzab regarding non removal of their Names from travel ban list.

The court dismissed the cases over non pursuance by the petitioners.

Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri heard the case and dismissed the same. During the hearing on the petitions, no one appeared on behalf of the both PTI leaders even after the case was called twice. At this, the court dismissed the petitions for non-compliance. Shibli Faraz and Kanwal Shozab had filed contempt of court petitions for non-implementation of the court order.

