IHC Dismisses Sultan's Recovery Petition

Muhammad Irfan Published September 18, 2024 | 10:20 PM

IHC dismisses Sultan's recovery petition

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday dismissed the petition for the recovery of Umar Sultan, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf's former security chief, after being informed that he had returned home.

During the hearing, Chief Justice Aamer Farooq was apprised by Sultan's lawyer that although he had returned, but he was not in good health. The lawyer stated he would present Sultan in court when his condition improved.

The court then asked what further action was required, to which the lawyer requested an independent inquiry.

The court then dismissed the recovery petition, directing an independent investigation into his disappearance.

