IHC Dismisses Verdict For Ex-PTI Chairman's In-camera Trial In Cipher Case

Muhammad Irfan Published January 11, 2024 | 11:23 PM

IHC dismisses verdict for ex-PTI chairman's in-camera trial in cipher case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday set aside the December 14, 2023 verdict of the special court of holding in-camera trial of ex-PTI chairman in the cipher case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday set aside the December 14, 2023 verdict of the special court of holding in-camera trial of ex-PTI chairman in the cipher case.

IHC's Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb, in a five-page written order on the appeal of former prime minister, also declared that the special's court after after the date of December 14 had no legal status.

It said that the attorney general had stated that he had no objection if the decision of special court was terminated.

The court, however, withdrew its stay order against the trial of PTI's founder chairman in the said case. It said that the attorney general had assured that the case would be heard again in an open court.

The Special Court’s judge, Abual Hasnat Muhammad Zulqarnain, on December 14, decided to conduct the trial of accused in camera.

