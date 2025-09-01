IHC Dismisses Younis Kidwai's Appeal Against Red-warrants
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 01, 2025 | 08:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday dismissed the petition seeking cancellation of red-warrants of Younis Kidwai, a co-accused in fake bank accounts case.
When the case was called during the hearing yesterday, no one appeared on behalf of Younis Kidwai, while Special Prosecutor Rafay Maqsood appeared in the court on behalf of NAB.
The court dismissed Younis Kidwai's application for non-compliance. Younis Kidwai had filed an application for cancellation of the red warrant.
