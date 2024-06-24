IHC Dispose Of Missing Person Case
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 24, 2024 | 09:11 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday disposed of the case of Khawaja Khurshid Ahmad, a missing person from Azad Jammu and Kashmir.
Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani heard the case. Additional Attorney General Manawar Iqbal Dugal informed the court that Khawaja Khurshid Ahmad was in military custody on the charges of espionage.
Justice Kiyani expressed satisfaction in locating the missing person and instructed the defence counsel to pursue the appropriate legal channels.
