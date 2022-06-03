UrduPoint.com

IHC Dispose Of Plea Against Hanif Abbasi

Umer Jamshaid Published June 03, 2022 | 03:30 PM

IHC dispose of plea against Hanif Abbasi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday disposed of a petition challenging the appointment of Hanif Abbasi as Special Assistant to the Prime Minister.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah, hearing the case, disposed of the case after the court was told that Hanif Abbasi had already resigned from the post.

Hanif Abbasi's lawyer presented the resignation of his client to the court and prayed it to dispose of the petition as it had become ineffective now.

The chief justice remarked Mr. Abbasi had done a respectable act by tendering resignation himself.

The petition was filed by the former Interior minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed.

Related Topics

Hearing Chief Justice Prime Minister Islamabad High Court Post From Court Hanif Abbasi

Recent Stories

PAK Vs WI: PCB sets affordable ticket prices for f ..

PAK Vs WI: PCB sets affordable ticket prices for fans

9 minutes ago
 CJP advises careful consideration for appointment ..

CJP advises careful consideration for appointment of NAB chairman

17 minutes ago
 HEC directed to ensure transparency in overall ass ..

HEC directed to ensure transparency in overall assessment process: Senate told

33 minutes ago
 LCBDDA Organized On-Site Open House Session for th ..

LCBDDA Organized On-Site Open House Session for the Final Year Architecture Stud ..

3 hours ago
 'Happy 56th birthday Sultan,': Shaniera wishes lov ..

'Happy 56th birthday Sultan,': Shaniera wishes love, health and happiness for Wa ..

4 hours ago
 Govt increases petrol, diesel prices by Rs30 per l ..

Govt increases petrol, diesel prices by Rs30 per litre from June 3

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.