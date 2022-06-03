IHC dispose of plea against Hanif Abbasi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday disposed of a petition challenging the appointment of Hanif Abbasi as Special Assistant to the Prime Minister.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah, hearing the case, disposed of the case after the court was told that Hanif Abbasi had already resigned from the post.

Hanif Abbasi's lawyer presented the resignation of his client to the court and prayed it to dispose of the petition as it had become ineffective now.

The chief justice remarked Mr. Abbasi had done a respectable act by tendering resignation himself.

The petition was filed by the former Interior minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed.