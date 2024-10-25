IHC Disposed Of Petition After PTI Founder Granted Lawyer Access
Umer Jamshaid Published October 25, 2024 | 11:49 PM
The meeting was held on court orders, addressing previous complaints that lawyers had been barred from meeting their client.
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday disposed of a contempt petition after three lawyers were permitted to meet the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder.
The meeting was held on court orders, addressing previous complaints that lawyers had been barred from meeting their client.
Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan of the Islamabad High Court heard the case.
The contempt petition, filed by lawyer Faisal Chaudhry, alleged that authorities had restricted the PTI founder's legal team from visiting him, despite a court directive allowing them access.
During the hearing, Chaudhry confirmed that, following the court’s permission, he and two other lawyers were able to meet the PTI founder. He claimed the founder's basic rights were being violated in jail and requested the court’s intervention to safeguard those rights.
However, Justice Khan declined to address these broader concerns in the current case, advising Chaudhry to file a separate application if he wished to pursue the matter further.
During the hearing, the court questioned if there were plans to extend the current ban on jail visits.
Advocate General Islamabad assured the court that the government had no immediate intention to extend the restriction, though he refrained from making any commitments about future developments. In response, Justice Khan noted that if any future notifications on the matter arise, they could be legally challenged.
However, the court disposed off the contempt petition.
