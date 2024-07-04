Open Menu

IHC Disposed Off Over 1000 Cases In June

Muhammad Irfan Published July 04, 2024 | 09:29 PM

IHC disposed off over 1000 cases in June

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has disposed off 1,023 cases, in the month of June, demonstrating its commitment to timely justice

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has disposed off 1,023 cases, in the month of June, demonstrating its commitment to timely justice.

According to the report issued here Thursday, Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court, Aamer Farooq has disposed off 471 cases, while, Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani followed, resolving 162 cases.

Similarly, Justice Babar Sattar decided 83 cases and Justice Mian Gul Hassan Aurangzeb handled 81 cases.

Meanwhile, Justice Ijaz Sardar Ishaq Khan resolved 69 cases, Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri managed 57, Justice Samman Rifat Imtiaz dealt with 56, and Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir decided 44 cases, the report added.

Related Topics

Chief Justice June Islamabad High Court

Recent Stories

London stocks, pound climb as Britons vote

London stocks, pound climb as Britons vote

19 seconds ago
 India's World Cup winners return to PM Modi praise ..

India's World Cup winners return to PM Modi praise, victory parade

21 seconds ago
 CS, IGP address jirga, reviews security arrangemen ..

CS, IGP address jirga, reviews security arrangements for Muharram

22 seconds ago
 On US Independence Day, Biden candidacy faces cris ..

On US Independence Day, Biden candidacy faces crisis

24 seconds ago
 Farmers, Agriculture Department urged to jointly w ..

Farmers, Agriculture Department urged to jointly work for achieving self-suffici ..

2 minutes ago
 Seine water quality improves ahead of Paris Olympi ..

Seine water quality improves ahead of Paris Olympics: tests

2 minutes ago
Mbappe says 'urgent' need to vote after 'catastrop ..

Mbappe says 'urgent' need to vote after 'catastrophic' French results

2 minutes ago
 Health ministers direct enhanced dengue surveillan ..

Health ministers direct enhanced dengue surveillance following recent rainy seas ..

3 minutes ago
 Seine water quality improves ahead of Paris Olympi ..

Seine water quality improves ahead of Paris Olympics: tests

3 minutes ago
 Torrential rains may cause flash floods, urban flo ..

Torrential rains may cause flash floods, urban flooding, landslides:PMD warns

11 minutes ago
 Health, education, housing priority of govt: Bilal ..

Health, education, housing priority of govt: Bilal Kayani

11 minutes ago
 Minister announces flood preparedness amid heavy r ..

Minister announces flood preparedness amid heavy rain predictions

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan