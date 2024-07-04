IHC disposed off over 1000 cases in June

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has disposed off 1,023 cases, in the month of June, demonstrating its commitment to timely justice

According to the report issued here Thursday, Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court, Aamer Farooq has disposed off 471 cases, while, Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani followed, resolving 162 cases.

Similarly, Justice Babar Sattar decided 83 cases and Justice Mian Gul Hassan Aurangzeb handled 81 cases.

Meanwhile, Justice Ijaz Sardar Ishaq Khan resolved 69 cases, Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri managed 57, Justice Samman Rifat Imtiaz dealt with 56, and Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir decided 44 cases, the report added.