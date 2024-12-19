IHC Disposes Of 691 Cases In November
Faizan Hashmi Published December 19, 2024 | 06:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) had disposed of a total of 691 cases during the month of November 2024.
As per the monthly report issued by the Registrar office, IHC’s Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani decided 131 cases.
The court of Chief Justice Aamer Farooq decided 114, Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb 69 while Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri decided 78 cases in November.
The report said that Justice Babar Sattar decided 67 and Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq Khaq 53, Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir 103 and Justice Saman Raffat Imtiaz disposed of 76 cases in aforesaid month.
