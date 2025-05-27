IHC Disposes Of Bushra Bibi's Case For Facilities
Faizan Hashmi Published May 27, 2025 | 10:09 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday disposed of the petition of Bushra Bibi regarding the facilities in prison, after the jail authorities submitted the report.
Justice Inaam Ameen Minhas of heard the case and subsequently disposed of the same.
During the hearing, petitioner lawyers Chaudhry Zaheer Abbas and Usman Riaz Gul appeared in the court. Justice Inaam Ameen Minhas said that the jail authorities have submitted the report and facilities are being provided.
On the court's instructions, a copy of the jail report was provided to the lawyers. The court disposed of Bushra Bibi's request for better facilities in the jail in the light of the prison report.
