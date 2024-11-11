IHC Disposes Of Case After Assurance Of Facilities To PTI Founder
Umer Jamshaid Published November 11, 2024 | 09:30 PM
The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday disposed of the petition regarding the meeting of lawyers with PTI founder and provision of facilities to him as per jail rules
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday disposed of the petition regarding the meeting of lawyers with PTI founder and provision of facilities to him as per jail rules.
Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir heard the case filed by Noreen Niazi, the sister of PTI founder.
The court order said that the jail officials has assured that the PTI founder would be provided all facilities as per the jail rules and court orders. It said that a detailed report with the signature of deputy superintendent Adiala jail was also produced before the court.
The report stated that the restriction on PTI founder and other prisoners have been uplifted.
The court said that Home Department Punjab imposed this ban due to the threats of terrorists’ attacks. It said that the PTI founder has appointed a jail coordinator for his meetings in light of the orders of IHC.
Deputy Superintendent Jail stated that PTI founder is enjoying all facilities in jail as per the rules. The court said that the petitioner’s lawyers were satisfied with the statement of jail administration.
At this, the court said that the petition is subsequently disposed of.
Recent Stories
Danish company Maersk line to invest USD 2bln in Pakistan's maritime sector: Qai ..
St. Patrick’s School commemorates Iqbal Day with passion & pride
Traders welcome announcement to lower electricity prices
SECP inaugurates Pakistan’s start-up summit
SECP extends effective date of applicability of ECL model
Robber killed in encounter
Erdogan berates Israel for long-term occupation, annexation of Palestinian terri ..
Artisans enthralled audience at "Punjab Folk Night"
IESCO notifies power shutdown programme
KP Govt decides to empanel more hospitals in Sehat Card panel
US Ambassador Donald Blome inaugurates Climate-Smart Agriculture programme
PM calls for immediate, swift action to halt Palestinians’ genocide; accountab ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Danish company Maersk line to invest USD 2bln in Pakistan's maritime sector: Qaiser Ahmed4 minutes ago
-
St. Patrick’s School commemorates Iqbal Day with passion & pride4 minutes ago
-
Traders welcome announcement to lower electricity prices4 minutes ago
-
Robber killed in encounter19 minutes ago
-
Artisans enthralled audience at "Punjab Folk Night"19 minutes ago
-
IESCO notifies power shutdown programme9 seconds ago
-
KP Govt decides to empanel more hospitals in Sehat Card panel19 minutes ago
-
Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandukhel announces Computer Sciences Dept for Girls Degree College25 minutes ago
-
256 drug traffickers arrested in eight days25 minutes ago
-
Allama Iqbal Day celebrated in SZABIST25 minutes ago
-
SC decides to do color coding of pending constitutional cases26 minutes ago
-
Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth concedes election defeat8 minutes ago