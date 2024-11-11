Open Menu

IHC Disposes Of Case After Assurance Of Facilities To PTI Founder

Umer Jamshaid Published November 11, 2024 | 09:30 PM

IHC disposes of case after assurance of facilities to PTI founder

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday disposed of the petition regarding the meeting of lawyers with PTI founder and provision of facilities to him as per jail rules

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday disposed of the petition regarding the meeting of lawyers with PTI founder and provision of facilities to him as per jail rules.

Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir heard the case filed by Noreen Niazi, the sister of PTI founder.

The court order said that the jail officials has assured that the PTI founder would be provided all facilities as per the jail rules and court orders. It said that a detailed report with the signature of deputy superintendent Adiala jail was also produced before the court.

The report stated that the restriction on PTI founder and other prisoners have been uplifted.

The court said that Home Department Punjab imposed this ban due to the threats of terrorists’ attacks. It said that the PTI founder has appointed a jail coordinator for his meetings in light of the orders of IHC.

Deputy Superintendent Jail stated that PTI founder is enjoying all facilities in jail as per the rules. The court said that the petitioner’s lawyers were satisfied with the statement of jail administration.

At this, the court said that the petition is subsequently disposed of.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Punjab Jail Lawyers Islamabad High Court All Court

Recent Stories

Danish company Maersk line to invest USD 2bln in P ..

Danish company Maersk line to invest USD 2bln in Pakistan's maritime sector: Qai ..

4 minutes ago
 St. Patrick’s School commemorates Iqbal Day with ..

St. Patrick’s School commemorates Iqbal Day with passion & pride

4 minutes ago
 Traders welcome announcement to lower electricity ..

Traders welcome announcement to lower electricity prices

4 minutes ago
 SECP inaugurates Pakistan’s start-up summit

SECP inaugurates Pakistan’s start-up summit

5 minutes ago
 SECP extends effective date of applicability of EC ..

SECP extends effective date of applicability of ECL model

5 minutes ago
 Robber killed in encounter

Robber killed in encounter

19 minutes ago
Erdogan berates Israel for long-term occupation, a ..

Erdogan berates Israel for long-term occupation, annexation of Palestinian terri ..

7 seconds ago
 Artisans enthralled audience at "Punjab Folk Night ..

Artisans enthralled audience at "Punjab Folk Night"

19 minutes ago
 IESCO notifies power shutdown programme

IESCO notifies power shutdown programme

9 seconds ago
 KP Govt decides to empanel more hospitals in Sehat ..

KP Govt decides to empanel more hospitals in Sehat Card panel

19 minutes ago
 US Ambassador Donald Blome inaugurates Climate-Sma ..

US Ambassador Donald Blome inaugurates Climate-Smart Agriculture programme

19 minutes ago
 PM calls for immediate, swift action to halt Pales ..

PM calls for immediate, swift action to halt Palestinians’ genocide; accountab ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan