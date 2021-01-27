UrduPoint.com
IHC Disposes Of Case Against Campus Exams

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 06:20 PM

IHC disposes of case against campus exams

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday disposed of a petition filed by some students seeking directives for online exams due to COVID-19 and sent the matter to Higher education Commission (HEC).

The court said that it couldn't interfere in policy decisions, saying that there was no discrimination in it.

Justice Baber Sattar heard the case filed by the students of National University for Modern Languages (NUML) in subject to the online exams.

The petitioners' lawyer pleaded that the students had been in houses in their respective areas due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

He said that the university administration previously asked for online exams but now it had announced to take campus exams. The petitioners' said that they had been studying online then how could they give exams in campus. At this, the court said that it was not a valid point, adding that there was no illegality or discrimination in the process.

The court sent the matter to HEC to take a decision and disposed of the case.

