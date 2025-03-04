Open Menu

IHC Disposes Of Contempt Case Against Adiala Jail's Admin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 04, 2025 | 07:50 PM

IHC disposes of contempt case against Adiala Jail's admin

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday disposed of the contempt of court case against adiala jail administration filed by PTI founder on alleged denial to meet his wife Bushra Bibi in prison.

However, the court removed the objections of the Registrar Office on the petition regarding Imran Khan’s meeting with his friends and directed the office to allot a diary number to the case.

Acting Chief Justice Sardar Sarfaraz Dogar heard the contempt of court case for not allowing a meeting between the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and his wife Bushra Bibi.

Superintendent of Adiala Jail Abdul Ghafoor Anjum appeared before the court and informed it that IHC’s order are fully being implemented.

He said that the meeting of founder of PTI and Bushra Bibi are being arranged on Tuesday every week.

The lawyer Faisal Chaudhry took the stand that he needed a clear assurance from the superintendent that the full implementation of the court decision would continue.

The court disposed of the case after the assurance of the superintendent of Adiala Jail.

On the other hand, Justice Inaam Ameen Minhas, while removing the objections of the Registrar's Office on the petition against the non-convening of party leaders’ meeting with the founder of PTI, also directed the Registrar's Office to assign a diary number to the petition.

After hearing the arguments, the court reserved the decision on maintainability of the petition.

