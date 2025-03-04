IHC Disposes Of Contempt Case Against Adiala Jail's Admin
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 04, 2025 | 07:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday disposed of the contempt of court case against adiala jail administration filed by PTI founder on alleged denial to meet his wife Bushra Bibi in prison.
However, the court removed the objections of the Registrar Office on the petition regarding Imran Khan’s meeting with his friends and directed the office to allot a diary number to the case.
Acting Chief Justice Sardar Sarfaraz Dogar heard the contempt of court case for not allowing a meeting between the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and his wife Bushra Bibi.
Superintendent of Adiala Jail Abdul Ghafoor Anjum appeared before the court and informed it that IHC’s order are fully being implemented.
He said that the meeting of founder of PTI and Bushra Bibi are being arranged on Tuesday every week.
The lawyer Faisal Chaudhry took the stand that he needed a clear assurance from the superintendent that the full implementation of the court decision would continue.
The court disposed of the case after the assurance of the superintendent of Adiala Jail.
On the other hand, Justice Inaam Ameen Minhas, while removing the objections of the Registrar's Office on the petition against the non-convening of party leaders’ meeting with the founder of PTI, also directed the Registrar's Office to assign a diary number to the petition.
After hearing the arguments, the court reserved the decision on maintainability of the petition.
Recent Stories
Abdulla Al Hamed attends Mobile World Congress in Barcelona
Airbus planning to manufacture A400M components in UAE
Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development offers new financial package for entrepr ..
On behalf of UAE President, Mansour bin Zayed arrives in Cairo to attend Extraor ..
Sandbox Dubai strikes first global partnership with AI Centre Hamburg
AIM Congress 2025 hosts TradeTech Forum on April 8
Arabian Travel Market 2025 to open April 28 in Dubai
AD Ports Group prepares to receive Panamax cranes for new terminal in Egypt
Ministry of Finance, Abu Dhabi University cooperate in developing research, trai ..
Federal Supreme Court rejects appeals in 'Terrorist Justice and Dignity Organisa ..
Matriculation exams: Punjab education minister warns cheating mafia of strict ac ..
Gold price increases by Rs4800 per tola in Pakistan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IG Rizvi joins officers for iftar at Zero Point checkpost6 minutes ago
-
Laborer dies after being buried in sandpit6 minutes ago
-
Farewell ceremony held to honour SP Sher Ali Jamali6 minutes ago
-
Hazrat Fatima praised as role model for women6 minutes ago
-
Calligraphy competition held at University of Gujrat6 minutes ago
-
IHC disposes of contempt case against Adiala Jail's admin6 minutes ago
-
Sindh Social Welfare department launches NGOs Help Desk6 minutes ago
-
Rubaba Buledi briefed on Women Development Dept's progress6 minutes ago
-
ATC extends interim bail of Musarrat Cheema, Jamshed ICheema16 minutes ago
-
Senate body reviews controversial sale of 500 acres of land at Port Qasim16 minutes ago
-
Authority ensures fair pricing ahead of Ramadan in Kohat16 minutes ago
-
Chief Commissioner directs ensuring edibles at affordable prices during Ramadan26 minutes ago