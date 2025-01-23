IHC Disposes Of Contempt Petition Against Adiala Jail
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 23, 2025 | 05:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday disposed of a contempt petition of Lawyer Naeem Panjutha as withdrawn over denial adiala jail entry.
Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq Khan heard the case filed by the aforesaid advocate.
At the outset of hearing, lawyer Ali Bukhari said that Naeem Panjotha was not allowed to enter the jail on January 14. The Advocate General said that these lawyers did not go before the jail authorities on January 14, they returned from outside.
The lawyer said that the court should call for CCTV and it will become clear. The court remarked that CCTV footage is also not reliable, wherever you are seen, it will be deleted.
The Advocate General Islamabad said that his case is not that he was never allowed to go.
The court remarked that you yourself should have stood there and taken a picture. The lawyer said that I had taken the picture, I have it. The court remarked that it should be attached with the application, maybe in one to two years all this will change, then you will be the prosecution.
Addressing the lawyer, the court said that you were not allowed to enter during just one hearing. Do you want to continue this case further?
Meanwhile, the court disposed of the case after lawyer Naeem Panjotha withdrew his contempt of court petition.
Recent Stories
SBP beat Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited by seven wickets
TRENDS launches study titled 'The Future of Renewable Energy'
Hamdan Bin Rashid Foundation opens registration for its Medical Awards 2025
Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi participates in multilateral meeting to discuss empoweri ..
UAE provides humanitarian aid to boost food security in Chad following directive ..
Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler attends graduation of his sons
Muslim Council of Elders participates in Future World Chan Forum in China
Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police meets with Lebanese Ambassador
1000 global figures to attend Gulf Law and Arbitration Week
Sultan bin Ahmed attends UOS Alumni Association ceremony
Solar fastest growing EU power source in 2024: Report
ADNOC achieves industry-leading carbon intensity at Shah oil field enabled by AI
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Kahuta Police arrest producer of ‘Desi’ liquor5 minutes ago
-
IHC disposes of contempt petition against Adiala jail5 minutes ago
-
DC opens plantation drive5 minutes ago
-
Minister Salik, Vatican City envoy discuss growing trend of religious intolerance, promotion of inte ..5 minutes ago
-
13 dead, 1236 injured in 1,156 accidents in Punjab5 minutes ago
-
IHC seeks response from jail admin for not allowing lawyer's meeting with Imran5 minutes ago
-
4-Day Illustrators workshop concludes at NBF5 minutes ago
-
Best kind of facilities available to PTI founder; Attaullah Tarar15 minutes ago
-
Gang busted, 8 stolen bikes recovered in DI Khan15 minutes ago
-
Irrigation Minister chairs meeting on 220 KV Swabi-Nowshera transmission line25 minutes ago
-
DPO for action against kite flying25 minutes ago
-
Seminar for improving mental health among personnel held25 minutes ago