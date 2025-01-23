IHC disposes of contempt petition against Adiala jail

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday disposed of a contempt petition of Lawyer Naeem Panjutha as withdrawn over denial adiala jail entry.

Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq Khan heard the case filed by the aforesaid advocate.

At the outset of hearing, lawyer Ali Bukhari said that Naeem Panjotha was not allowed to enter the jail on January 14. The Advocate General said that these lawyers did not go before the jail authorities on January 14, they returned from outside.

The lawyer said that the court should call for CCTV and it will become clear. The court remarked that CCTV footage is also not reliable, wherever you are seen, it will be deleted.

The Advocate General Islamabad said that his case is not that he was never allowed to go.

The court remarked that you yourself should have stood there and taken a picture. The lawyer said that I had taken the picture, I have it. The court remarked that it should be attached with the application, maybe in one to two years all this will change, then you will be the prosecution.

Addressing the lawyer, the court said that you were not allowed to enter during just one hearing. Do you want to continue this case further?

Meanwhile, the court disposed of the case after lawyer Naeem Panjotha withdrew his contempt of court petition.