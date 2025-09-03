IHC Disposes Of Contempt Plea Against SECP
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 03, 2025 | 05:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday disposed of the contempt plea against Security Exchange
Commission of Pakistan (SECP), filed by a private company.
The court ordered the SECP to remove the press release against a private company and issue a new press
release regarding the matter.
Chief Justice Sardar Sarfraz Dogar heard a case filed by United Insurance Company. The company’s lawyer
took the position that the court had already suspended the notice of SECP to his client but the SECP had not
removed the press release which was issued on basis of its notice.
The lawyer said that the press release was affecting the repute of his client company and prayed the court
to issue directives to SECP for removal of the same.
After the assurance of the SECP, the court disposed of the contempt plea against it and ordered it to remove
the previous press release.
