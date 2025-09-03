IHC disposes of contempt plea against SECP

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday disposed of the contempt plea against Security Exchange

Commission of Pakistan (SECP), filed by a private company.

The court ordered the SECP to remove the press release against a private company and issue a new press

release regarding the matter.

Chief Justice Sardar Sarfraz Dogar heard a case filed by United Insurance Company. The company’s lawyer

took the position that the court had already suspended the notice of SECP to his client but the SECP had not

removed the press release which was issued on basis of its notice.

The lawyer said that the press release was affecting the repute of his client company and prayed the court

to issue directives to SECP for removal of the same.

After the assurance of the SECP, the court disposed of the contempt plea against it and ordered it to remove

the previous press release.