IHC Disposes Of Gandapu's Contempt Plea

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 27, 2025 | 10:08 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday disposed of the contempt plea of Chief Minister KP Ali Amin Gandapur after he was allowed to meet PTI founder in jail

Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir heard the case filed by Gandapur. During the hearing of the petition, lawyer Raja Zahoor-ul-Hassan and the jail authorities appeared in the court. The court inquired whether the meeting had taken place.

Raja Zahoor-ul-Hassan Advocate said that the meeting had taken place.

An order should be issued to allow the meeting as per the schedule. As the budget will be announced soon, so meetings are needed for the consultations, he said.

Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir told the jail authorities that he is the Chief Minister and has many matters to deal with. He should be allowed to meet. The court disposed of Ali Amin Gandapur's petition with instructions.

