UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IHC Disposes Of ICA Against Faisal Vawda

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Mon 05th April 2021 | 07:10 PM

IHC disposes of ICA against Faisal Vawda

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday disposed of an Intra Court Appeal (ICA) challenging the qualification of Federal Minister for Water Resources Muhammad Faisal Vawda after the petitioner decided to withdraw the case.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah remarked that this case was non maintainable and the bench was going to dismiss it. The chief justice asked the petitioner that whether he was ready to withdraw the case as he had also alternate forums. At this, the petitioner's lawyer expressed willingness to withdraw ICA.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Babar Sattar conducted hearing on an ICA filed through Barrister Jahangir Jadoon against the decision of single member bench in Vawda's eligibility case.

The chief justice remarked that after the resignation of Vawda from the membership of national assembly this case had become ineffective.

He observed that the single member bench had declared that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) could take action in this case.

The lawyer said this court could issue order on the process in which Vawda submitted false affidavit to ECP regarding his dual nationality. He said the ministry could not give comments against allegations on him so far.

The chief justice said that the courts should not be dragged in to political matters as there were alternative forums in the country to address such issues. The lawyer said that this was not a political case instead it was a constitutional matter.

After this, the court asked that it was going to dismiss the case or the petitioner itself withdrew his case.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Chief Justice National Assembly Dual Nationality Water Election Commission Of Pakistan Ica Islamabad High Court From Court Faisal Vawda

Recent Stories

Du hosts insightful IDC CIO Summit 2021 roundtable ..

2 minutes ago

UAE participates in IMF meeting on repercussions o ..

17 minutes ago

Dubai Chamber webinar showcases main advantages of ..

32 minutes ago

FTA receives two new international accreditations

47 minutes ago

FNC Parliamentary Division to participate in Arab ..

1 hour ago

Hamad Al Sharqi congratulates Fujairah Municipalit ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.