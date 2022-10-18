UrduPoint.com

IHC Disposes Of Imran Khan's Bail Petition

Sumaira FH Published October 18, 2022 | 03:50 PM

IHC disposes of Imran Khan's bail petition

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday disposed of the bail petition of PTI's Chief Imran Khan after declaring it as ineffective in prohibited funding case.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah, hearing the case, remarked that the court of Justice Mohsin Akhter Kayani would view the jurisdiction of the trial court.

The court also granted exemption from appearance to PTI's head Imran Khan in the case.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had registered FIR against Imran Khan and others under Foreign Exchange Act.

The court observed that this case had become ineffective now after the petitioner had surrendered before the trial court.

Imran Khan's lawyer Suleman Safdar Advocate pleaded that an identical matter was also pending with the court of Justice Mohsin Akhter Kayani. The court had also sought report from the trial court, he added.

Additional attorney general argued that this matter fell into the jurisdiction of special judge banking instead of special judge central.

After this, the court disposed of the case. The IHC had granted previously protective bail to Imran Khan and instructed him to approach the special judge central for relief during the time.

