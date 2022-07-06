UrduPoint.com

IHC Disposes Of Imran Riaz Khan's Plea

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 06, 2022 | 02:28 PM

IHC disposes of Imran Riaz Khan's plea

CJ Minnallah has directed the counsel of the journalist to approach the Lahore High Court as the matter did not come under it's jurisdiction.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 6th, 2022) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday disposed of a petition filed by anchorperson Imran Riaz Khan against his arrest, observing that the police took him into custody from Attock, which is “not under this court’s jurisdiction”.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah took up the plea and observed that he received a report late last night that the anchorperson had been arrested.

Khan’s counsel had filed a petition on Tuesday night after Attock police took the journalist into custody.

The lawyer told CJMinallah that he had also filed a contempt of court plea in the LHC and that the police did not inform the court about the FIR that was registered last night.

“It was hidden from the court.”

At this, the IHC CJ observed that each court had its own jurisdiction and the LHC can look into the matter.

“Imran Riaz Khan was arrested in Attock, which does not fall under the court’s jurisdiction.”

The lawyer argued that the police violated the court’s orders.

At this, the IHC chief justice said that the Islamabad police did not arrest Khan, the Punjab police did.

Justice Minallah told the lawyer that if the LHC observed that the arrest took place in Islamabad, then he could bring the LHC order to the IHC, advising him that it was in his client’s "best interest" to approach the LHC.

The CJ disposed of the petition and directed the counsel to move the LHC.

The lawyer then thanked the IHC CJ for opening the court late at night, to which Justice Minallah said that he was always "ready to open the doors for anyone at any time".

Related Topics

Chief Justice Islamabad Contempt Of Court Police Punjab Attock FIR Islamabad High Court From Best Court

Recent Stories

CEO of UrduPoint, Ali Chaudhry, receives the prest ..

CEO of UrduPoint, Ali Chaudhry, receives the prestigious UAE Golden Visa

2 hours ago
 NSC approves process of talks with TTP

NSC approves process of talks with TTP

2 hours ago
 US diplomat, Malala discuss girls' right to educat ..

US diplomat, Malala discuss girls' right to education

2 hours ago
 Extension of Current Monsoon Spell Predicted– De ..

Extension of Current Monsoon Spell Predicted– Departments to stay Alert, NDMA

3 hours ago
 Haleem Adil Sheikh picked up hotel in Lahore

Haleem Adil Sheikh picked up hotel in Lahore

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 July 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.