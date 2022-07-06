(@Abdulla99267510)

CJ Minnallah has directed the counsel of the journalist to approach the Lahore High Court as the matter did not come under it's jurisdiction.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 6th, 2022) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday disposed of a petition filed by anchorperson Imran Riaz Khan against his arrest, observing that the police took him into custody from Attock, which is “not under this court’s jurisdiction”.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah took up the plea and observed that he received a report late last night that the anchorperson had been arrested.

Khan’s counsel had filed a petition on Tuesday night after Attock police took the journalist into custody.

The lawyer told CJMinallah that he had also filed a contempt of court plea in the LHC and that the police did not inform the court about the FIR that was registered last night.

“It was hidden from the court.”

At this, the IHC CJ observed that each court had its own jurisdiction and the LHC can look into the matter.

“Imran Riaz Khan was arrested in Attock, which does not fall under the court’s jurisdiction.”

The lawyer argued that the police violated the court’s orders.

At this, the IHC chief justice said that the Islamabad police did not arrest Khan, the Punjab police did.

Justice Minallah told the lawyer that if the LHC observed that the arrest took place in Islamabad, then he could bring the LHC order to the IHC, advising him that it was in his client’s "best interest" to approach the LHC.

The CJ disposed of the petition and directed the counsel to move the LHC.

The lawyer then thanked the IHC CJ for opening the court late at night, to which Justice Minallah said that he was always "ready to open the doors for anyone at any time".