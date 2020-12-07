IHC disposes of interim bail petitions of two accused

ISLAMABAD, Dec 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday disposed of pre-arrest bail petitions of two accused including Nadeem Mandviwala and Tariq Mehmood in fake accounts case.

The court gave the judgment after the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) apprised it that no arrest warrants had been issued against the two people and the bureau didn't require their arrests so far.

A division bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Ghulam Azam Qambrani conducted hearing on petitions moved by the two accused against their possible arrest and sought interim bail.

Barrister Rizwan Abbasi on behalf of the NAB gave statement before the court.

After this, the court disposed of the case.