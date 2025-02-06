(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday disposed of the petition of senior lawyer Sardar Latif Khosa after his name was deleted from Passport Control List (PCL).

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani heard the case and subsequently disposed it of.

During hearing Director Genera Passport and Immigration submitted the report which stated that the name petitioner has been removed from the list on the direction of the IHC.

The report said that Latif Khosa is back after having a visit to Canada. After the statement, the court disposed of the case.