IHC Disposes Of Long Pending Contempt Petition Against Nawaz Sharif

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 15, 2023 | 01:04 PM

IHC disposes of long pending contempt petition against Nawaz Sharif

The petition, initially filed in 2018 by local citizen Adnan Iqbal, accused Sharif of delivering speeches that were deemed anti-judiciary.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 15th, 2023) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) resolved a protracted contempt petition against PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday.

The petition, initially filed in 2018 by local citizen Adnan Iqbal, accused Sharif of delivering speeches that were deemed anti-judiciary.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq oversaw the disposal of the case due to the absence of the applicant's counsel.

The contempt plea had been pending since 2018, and this recent decision marks a significant development in the legal proceedings surrounding the former prime minister.

